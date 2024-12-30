A Michigan prisoner who filed a lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is now seeking to bring Jennifer Lopez into the case. Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, currently incarcerated at the Michigan Department of Corrections, alleges that the music mogul sexually assaulted him in 1997 at a Holiday Inn in Detroit.

Cardello-Smith, who initially filed the lawsuit four months ago, claims that Lopez—Diddy’s ex-girlfriend—may have valuable information regarding the alleged assault. In recent court documents obtained by In Touch, he listed Jennifer Lopez, 55, as a potential witness, referring to her as “Jennifer Lynn Lopez aka Jenny from the Block.”

The lawsuit details Cardello-Smith’s encounter with Diddy while working as a bartender, where the alleged assault is said to have taken place. Though Lopez dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001—two years after the incident—Cardello-Smith believes she may possess relevant knowledge regarding Diddy’s behavior during that time.

Advertisement

It remains unclear how Lopez’s testimony would directly relate to the case, but Cardello-Smith appears intent on leveraging her past relationship with the media mogul.

Neither Diddy nor Jennifer Lopez have publicly commented on the latest developments, but the high-profile nature of the case is already drawing significant attention.

Thoughts?