The long-standing rivalry between Ja Rule and 50 Cent, rooted in their Queens, New York, upbringing and the early 2000s rap scene, has once again flared up.

Or maybe it’s much to do about nothing. You be the judge …

The feud, which has been a source of entertainment and controversy for years, intensified when 50 Cent recently claimed to have bought out the first four rows of a Ja Rule concert to humiliate him.

Advertisement

True or not, it was kind of funny when you think about the absurdity of it all.

“I looked at it and said, ‘I just want you to feel like you gotta reach the people, four or five rows back,’” 50 Cent explained. Ja Rule, however, vehemently denied these claims, calling 50 Cent a “fat fking liar” on Twitter. He challenged 50 Cent to provide proof of the incident, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who could do so.

🧢 🧢 🧢 You believe this dumb shit??? Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo shit what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat fucking LIAR 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/EGeH8WQh5e — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 29, 2024

The two rappers’ rivalry dates back to their early days in the New York rap scene.

ICYMI, their longstanding feud escalated in the early 2000s, fueled by diss tracks, public insults, and physical confrontations. The beef has been a constant source of entertainment for fans, with both artists often using social media to taunt each other.

Despite the passage of time, it seems that the animosity between Ja Rule and 50 Cent remains as strong as ever.