The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) secured the NFC East title with a dominant 41-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, led by Saquon Barkley’s 167-yard rushing performance. Barkley’s season total now stands at 2,005 rushing yards, making him the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 in a season and the first since Derrick Henry in 2020.

Barkley also became just the fifth player in the past 20 seasons with 13 games of 110+ scrimmage yards in a season, joining elite company such as Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills (13-3) defeated the New York Jets 40-14 to clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed. Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns in the win, becoming the NFL’s winningest quarterback through seven seasons with 76 victories.

Allen’s season total of 40 combined touchdowns also places him alongside Aaron Rodgers as the only players with five seasons of 40+ combined passing and rushing scores in NFL history.