Trailing by double digits in the third quarter, Jalen Brunson erupted to keep the Knicks’ winning streak alive, leading New York to a 136-132 overtime victory against the Wizards.

Brunson delivered a season-high 55 points, including 42 in the second half, and added nine assists to secure the Knicks’ seventh consecutive win. His dominance in overtime, where he scored nine of New York’s 17 points, proved decisive. “You gotta find a way,” Brunson said. “Tonight, it was scoring.”

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 30 points and 14 rebounds, marking only the second time in Knicks history that two players have scored 50+ and 30+ points in the same game, a feat last achieved in 1962 by Richie Guerin and Willie Naulls.

Brunson’s performance solidified his place in franchise lore, as he joined Hall of Famers Guerin and Bernard King as the only Knicks with three 50-point games.

For the Wizards, Justin Champagnie shined with a career-high 31 points and 10 rebounds in a valiant effort.