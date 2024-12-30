After losing Juan Soto to the Mets, the New York Yankees have been aggressive in reshaping their roster this offseason. They’ve made significant moves, including signing starter Max Fried, trading for closer Devin Williams and outfielder Cody Bellinger, and bolstering their bullpen by acquiring Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson in a deal with the Reds. Additionally, they addressed their first base needs by signing seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Despite these additions, third base remains a pressing question for the Yankees, especially with Jazz Chisholm Jr. poised to shift to the number four position to replace the departed Gleyber Torres. The team has been linked to high-profile targets like free agent Alex Bregman and Cardinals star Nolan Arenado. However, according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman, neither seems likely to don pinstripes.

“Even when the Arenado rumors were heating up, I couldn’t find anyone with the Yankees who would say, ‘Yeah, we’re interested in him,’” Sherman revealed on the Pinstripe Post podcast. “As for Bregman, while the Yankees respect his talent, a long-term deal of six to eight years doesn’t align with their current direction. Plus, his skillset doesn’t necessarily suit their ballpark.”

Instead, Sherman believes the Yankees might look within their organization for a solution, with DJ LeMahieu emerging as the leading candidate.

“I think they’re going to give LeMahieu another shot,” Sherman said. “If that’s the case, it’ll likely be at third base, where he’s continued to excel defensively even when his offensive numbers have dipped.”

LeMahieu, 36, has two years remaining on the six-year, $90 million contract he signed before the 2021 season. However, he’s coming off a challenging 2024 campaign, plagued by injuries and a career-low .527 OPS over just 67 games. Despite a -1.3 WAR season (via Baseball-Reference), there’s hope he could regain his form from 2021-23 (.720 OPS) with improved health.

The Yankees also have younger in-house options like Oswaldo Cabrera and former top prospect Oswald Peraza. While neither has cemented themselves at the Major League level—Cabrera owns a lifetime .643 OPS, and Peraza has posted a .612 OPS—both could see opportunities to make an impact if LeMahieu struggles or gets injured.

As the offseason progresses, the Yankees appear content with their internal depth to address the hot corner. While fans may have dreamed of splashy additions like Arenado or Bregman, the organization seems focused on maximizing the talent they already have.