Travis Hunter, the standout football star and recent Heisman Trophy winner, is set to sign with Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports agency for his NFL career representation. According to a report by Front Office Sports, Hunter has chosen Wayne’s agency over other prominent firms such as WME, CAA, Klutch Sports Group, and Athletes First. This decision highlights Hunter’s close connection with the legendary rapper.

During his heartfelt Heisman acceptance speech, Hunter gave special recognition to Lil Wayne, crediting him as an unexpected influence in his life. “Wayne, you don’t know how you came into my life, man. My fiancée loves you. I didn’t know any of your songs until she introduced me to them because I don’t usually listen to music,” Hunter revealed. “She told me, ‘If you’re going to listen to music, listen to Wayne.’ From that day on, Wayne’s music has been my go-to. Pregame, postgame, anytime I’m driving my [Dodge Ram] TRX—it’s all Wayne.”

Following the speech, Lil Wayne responded with enthusiasm on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating Hunter’s achievement. “Congratulations 2my brudda Travis mfkn Hunter!!! Heisman Trophy winner! Great speech King & Moms speech was just as amazing! She need 2b on TV somewhere!” he wrote. “Congrats 2 Ashton, Cam, Dillon & all of their families! Honored 2be amongst the greatness. Luv u Unk! Perfect timing! Go Buffs.”

Hunter’s partnership with Young Money APAA Sports is a testament to his admiration for Wayne, blending his rise in sports with the influence of one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures.