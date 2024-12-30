SZA’s ‘SOS’ Climbs Back to No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Deluxe Edition

SZA’s acclaimed album SOS has soared back to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, reclaiming the No. 1 position nearly two years after its debut. The resurgence comes on the heels of the Dec. 20 release of its deluxe edition, SOS Deluxe: LANA, which added 15 fresh tracks to the original 23-song lineup.

The album’s combined versions earned 178,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the week ending Dec. 26, reflecting a 297% increase, as reported by Luminate. This marks SOS’s 11th week leading the chart, a feat it last achieved in March 2023.

Impressively, the new tracks alone accounted for 105,000 units, which could have propelled a stand-alone release to the top spot.

