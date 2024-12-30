Top 5 Breakout Rappers of 2024

The year 2024 has been exceptional for hip-hop, with emerging stars taking the spotlight and reshaping the genre with bold moves and unforgettable projects. Here are the top five breakout rappers of 2024 who left an indelible mark on the culture.

1. Doechii

Doechii cemented her place as a visionary artist in 2024 with the release of her highly anticipated mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. This 19-track project, released under Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records, showcased Doechii’s multifaceted artistry, fusing her Tampa roots with a Los Angeles edge.

The mixtape, praised for its genre-blurring sound and bold imagery, featured Doechii as a regal figure with beads in her braids and an albino alligator in her lap. This striking cover art became a cultural talking point, while her livestream performance and subsequent Black Market Flea show in Los Angeles set the stage for a sold-out international tour.

From receiving the Visionary Award at the Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala to embarking on a headlining tour across North America and Europe, Doechii’s 2024 was a whirlwind of accolades and artistic achievements, proving she’s here to redefine the genre.

2. Cash Cobain

The Bronx native Cash Cobain soared to new heights in 2024 with his sophomore album, Play Cash Cobain. A pioneer of the “Slizzy sound,” Cash blended New York City’s sample-drill craze with his ultramodern production style, setting him apart from the competition.

The album’s standout moment was the nearly 8-minute posse cut “Not My Problem,” which boasted features from Fabolous, Flo Milli, Big Sean, and more. This track harkened back to the golden era of heavyweight collaborations, and its success was bolstered by the viral buzz of his Pop Smoke tribute, “Act Like.”

Named Apple Music’s Up Next artist, Cash Cobain saw a 3,400% surge in streams, making him one of the year’s most in-demand rapper-producers. His innovative approach and infectious energy solidified his position as a key figure in hip-hop’s evolving landscape.

3. Hunxho

East Atlanta’s Hunxho captured the rap world’s attention with Thank God, his sophomore album under 300 Entertainment. The 22-track project reflected on his personal journey, grappling with fame and gratitude while staying true to his melodic roots.

Tracks like “Worth It” with Fridayy and “Hot Boy” featuring Lil Durk showcased Hunxho’s versatility and lyrical vulnerability, resonating deeply with listeners. The album also featured high-profile collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Polo G, and Mariah The Scientist, further highlighting his ability to craft hits across a range of styles.

With Thank God, Hunxho proved that he’s not just a fleeting presence but a genuine artist capable of delivering music that balances authenticity with mainstream appeal.

4. Bossman DLo

Bossman DLo owned 2024 with his breakout hit “Get In With Me,” which climbed to #1 on Urban Radio and achieved GOLD certification. His mixtape Mr. Beat The Road became a viral sensation, thanks to tracks like “Mr. Pot Scraper” and the Sexyy Red collaboration “Come Here.”

DLo’s debut album, DLOW CURRY, was another major milestone. Packed with guest appearances from Ice Spice, French Montana, and Lil Baby, the album showcased DLo’s ability to craft both club anthems and introspective tracks. His unique punchlines and elastic flow captivated fans, making him one of the most streamed artists of the year.

From topping the charts to sitting down with ESPN’s Stan Verrett, DLo proved he’s not only a rap powerhouse but also a cultural force.

5. BigXThaPlug

BigXThaPlug dominated 2024 with his sophomore album Take Care and a North American tour that solidified his status as a Texas rap icon. His anthem “Texas” became a staple in sports arenas, from the NFL to the Dallas Cowboys’ hype videos.

BigXThaPlug’s electrifying performances, including a standout show at the Texans vs. Bears game, further cemented his reputation as a must-see act. Named Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, BigXThaPlug brought vivid storytelling and Southern swagger to his music, connecting with fans on a profound level.

As he hit the road for a 32-city tour and appeared on viral podcasts like Million Dollaz Worth of Game, BigXThaPlug’s resilience and growth inspired a generation of listeners, making 2024 a career-defining year for the artist.