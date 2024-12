Victor Wembanyama put on a show in the Garden on Christmas but came up a little short on the winning side. Wemby hung around NYC through the weekend and surprised fans by popping up in Washington Square Park in Lower Manhattan to place some chess.

You can see it all below.

What are the best spots to play chess in NYC ?? — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

POV: You’re playing chess with @wemby on a Saturday morning in Washington Square Park ♟️🗽 pic.twitter.com/gnxdvPE69l — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2024