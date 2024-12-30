If there is one thing Damon Dash is known for is consistency. The former Roc-A-Fella co-founder, has once again taken aim at his longtime rival, JAY-Z. In a recent wide ranging interview with The Art of Dialogue, Dash compared the iconic rapper to the villainous Penguin from Batman.

“If you could compare him to a character now, I’d say he’s like the Penguin,” Dash said. “He’s ruthless like that.”

This latest jab is just the most recent chapter in the decades-long feud between the two hip-hop moguls. The two have a history of public disputes, often involving accusations of betrayal, financial disputes, and creative differences.

In the interview, Dash claimed that JAY-Z intentionally sabotaged his business deals, including a major deal with Tommy Hilfiger for Rocawear. “Right before Tommy Hilfiger signs the papers, [JAY-Z] makes an announcement saying he’s not with Rocawear,” Dash explained.

“Fked the whole [deal] up and I just feel like he did that only because I was gonna make $40 million.” Dash also expressed frustration with the constant scrutiny he faces for speaking out about JAY-Z. “They make it like I just volunteered to start talking about [JAY-Z], but people are really asking me questions about him,” he said. “If everybody doesn’t want to hear me talk about JAY, why the fk do people keep asking me questions about him?”

While JAY-Z has largely remained silent on the matter, other industry figures have weighed in. Steve Stoute, a longtime music executive, suggested that JAY-Z distanced himself from Dash due to his volatile behavior and ego. “Dame wouldn’t change,” Stoute said. “The way he spoke to people, the way he treated people. He was angry. He was angry because he had a strong perspective about his business philosophy.”