After some time off Mad SKillz is back with his 2024 rap up. The new edition covers everything that happened in the culture in 2024. Kicking off with Usher’s big year, Katt Williams setting the world on fire, Shannon Sharpe leaving his IG live open during sex, and so much more. You can hear it all below.

The 2024 Rap Up …..and yes you read that right. Happy New Year! Prod. By @mikebombz 🎥= @mylo.global pic.twitter.com/sVSJtu2sQc — Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) December 27, 2024