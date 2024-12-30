Shannon Stillwell, also known as Shannon Jackson, a defendant in the YSL RICO trial, has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and Chief Jailer John Jackson. The lawsuit, filed alongside fellow inmate Nkenegen Hambrick, accuses jail officials of overseeing dire conditions at the Fulton County Jail. Allegations include overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure, rampant violence, and unsanitary living environments.

Attorney Michael Harper, representing Stillwell and Hambrick, emphasized the urgent need for reform. “The Fulton County Jail’s management has not taken adequate steps to prevent violence, leaving detainees at constant risk of harm. We are seeking immediate reforms to ensure no more lives are endangered within these walls,” Harper stated in an interview with AllHipHop.

Stillwell, who was incarcerated during the YSL RICO trial, claims he was stabbed twice by other inmates due to broken cell doors and a lack of security personnel. The lawsuit also highlights the jail’s failure to separate inmates based on gang affiliations, creating a volatile environment that increases the risk of violence.

This legal action follows a damning report from the U.S. Department of Justice, which condemned conditions at the Fulton County Jail. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland detailed the findings, saying, “The Justice Department’s report concluded that Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office allowed unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the jail. As a result, people incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail suffered harms from pest infestation and malnourishment and were put at substantial risk of serious harm from violence by other incarcerated people — including homicides, stabbings, and sexual abuse.”

Garland added, “The unconstitutional and unlawful conditions at the Fulton County Jail have persisted for far too long, and we are committed to working with Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s office to remedy them.”

The lawsuit adds to growing scrutiny of the jail, which has long faced criticism for its hazardous conditions.

The YSL RICO trial concluded earlier this month. Stillwell was found guilty on a single charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. While sentenced to 10 years in prison, the judge commuted his sentence to time served, allowing him to serve the remainder on probation.

Meanwhile, YSL leader Young Thug avoided additional jail time after securing a plea deal in October.