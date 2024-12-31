J. Cole’s 2015 anthem, No Role Modelz, wasn’t just a hit song; it was a declaration. It marked a pivotal moment in the North Carolina rapper’s career, setting the tone for a new era of introspective lyricism and opened the door to an almost cult like following of the soon to be Big 3 rapper.
Cole has often rejected the traditional paths laid out for him, choosing the often-uncertain world of hip-hop.
But No Role Modelz isn’t just a glorification of the rapper’s lifestyle it delves into the complexities of fame and the spectrum of women that come with such fame.
The song isn’t without its humor. Cole even throws in a George W. Bush soundbite that resonates with the song’s theme about the women in his orbit.
There’s an old saying in Tennessee, I know it’s in Texas
Probably in Tennessee, that says
Fool me once, shame on
Shame on you
Fool me, we can’t get fooled again
But there’s nothing more iconic than the anthem to the song “Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved” which just hits for a variety of reasons, ha.
The song was produced by Phonix Beats with additional production from Cole, and interpolates “Don’t Save Her” by Project Pat.
On the charts No Role Modelz peaked at 36 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and achieved a Diamond certification by the RIAA.
Did you know No Role Modelz didn’t even have a music video? Wild right? Still, we included the lyrics below to remind ya’ll how impactful this record was and why No Role Modelz is considered an Iconic Flow for us.
First things first rest in peace Uncle Phil
For real, you the only father that I ever knew
I get my bi*ch pregnant I’ma be a better you
Prophecies that I made way back in the Ville
Fulfilled, listen even back when we was broke my team ill
Martin Luther King would have been on Dreamville
Talk to a ni**a
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA ho*s
Lame ni**as can’t tell the difference
One time for a ni**a who knows
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
No role models and I’m here right now
No role models to speak of
Searchin’ through my memory, my memory
I couldn’t find one
Last night I was gettin’ my feet rubbed
By the baddest bi*ch, not Trina, but I swear to God
This bi*ch will make you call your girl up and tell her, “Hey, what’s good?
“Sorry I’m never comin’ home I’ma stay for good”
Then hang the phone up, and proceed to lay the wood
I came fast like 9-1-1 in white neighborhoods
Ain’t got no shame ’bout it
She think I’m spoiled and I’m rich ’cause I can have any bi*ch
I got defensive and said “Nah, I was the same without it”
But then I thought back, back to a better me
Before I was a B-list celebrity
Before I started callin’ bi*ches, “bi*ches” so heavily
Back when you could get a platinum plaque without no melody
You wasn’t sweatin’ me
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA ho*s
Lame ni**as can’t tell the difference
One time for a ni**a who knows
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
I want a real love, dark skinned and Aunt Viv love
That Jada and that Will love
That leave a toothbrush at your crib love
And you ain’t gotta wonder whether that’s your kid love
Ni**a I don’t want no bi*ch from reality shows
Out of touch with reality ho*s
Out in Hollywood bringin’ back 5 or 6 ho*s
Fu*k ’em then we kick em’ to the door
Ni**a you know how it go
She deserved that, she a bird, it’s a bird trap
You think if I didn’t rap she would flirt back?
Takin’ off her skirt, let her wear my shirt before she leave
I’ma need my shirt back
Ni**a you know how it go
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA ho*s
Lame ni**as can’t tell the difference
One time for a ni**a who knows
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
There’s an old saying in Tennessee, I know it’s in Texas
Probably in Tennessee, that says
“Fool me once, shame on
Shame on you”
Fool me, we can’t get fooled again
Fool me one time shame on you
Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you
Fool me three times, fu*k the peace signs
Load the chopper, let it rain on you
Fool me one time shame on you
Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you
Fool me three times, fu*k the peace signs
Load the chopper, let it rain on you
My only regret was too young for Lisa Bonet
My only regret was too young for Nia Long
Now all I’m left with is ho*s from reality shows
Hand her a script the bi*ch probably couldn’t read along
My only regret was too young for Sade Adu
My only regret could never take Aaliyah home
Now all I’m left with is ho*s up in Greystone
With the stale face cause they know it’s they song
She shallow but the pu**y deep (she shallow, she shallow)
She shallow but the pu**y deep (she shallow, she shallow)
She shallow but the pu**y deep (she shallow, she shallow)
She shallow but the pu**y deep (she shallow, she shallow)
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved