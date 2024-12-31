J. Cole’s 2015 anthem, No Role Modelz, wasn’t just a hit song; it was a declaration. It marked a pivotal moment in the North Carolina rapper’s career, setting the tone for a new era of introspective lyricism and opened the door to an almost cult like following of the soon to be Big 3 rapper.

Cole has often rejected the traditional paths laid out for him, choosing the often-uncertain world of hip-hop.

But No Role Modelz isn’t just a glorification of the rapper’s lifestyle it delves into the complexities of fame and the spectrum of women that come with such fame.

The song isn’t without its humor. Cole even throws in a George W. Bush soundbite that resonates with the song’s theme about the women in his orbit.

But there’s nothing more iconic than the anthem to the song “Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved” which just hits for a variety of reasons, ha.

The song was produced by Phonix Beats with additional production from Cole, and interpolates “Don’t Save Her” by Project Pat.

On the charts No Role Modelz peaked at 36 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and achieved a Diamond certification by the RIAA.

Did you know No Role Modelz didn’t even have a music video? Wild right? Still, we included the lyrics below to remind ya’ll how impactful this record was and why No Role Modelz is considered an Iconic Flow for us.

First things first rest in peace Uncle Phil

For real, you the only father that I ever knew

I get my bi*ch pregnant I’ma be a better you

Prophecies that I made way back in the Ville

Fulfilled, listen even back when we was broke my team ill

Martin Luther King would have been on Dreamville

Talk to a ni**a

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA ho*s

Lame ni**as can’t tell the difference

One time for a ni**a who knows

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

No role models and I’m here right now

No role models to speak of

Searchin’ through my memory, my memory

I couldn’t find one

Last night I was gettin’ my feet rubbed

By the baddest bi*ch, not Trina, but I swear to God

This bi*ch will make you call your girl up and tell her, “Hey, what’s good?

“Sorry I’m never comin’ home I’ma stay for good”

Then hang the phone up, and proceed to lay the wood

I came fast like 9-1-1 in white neighborhoods

Ain’t got no shame ’bout it

She think I’m spoiled and I’m rich ’cause I can have any bi*ch

I got defensive and said “Nah, I was the same without it”

But then I thought back, back to a better me

Before I was a B-list celebrity

Before I started callin’ bi*ches, “bi*ches” so heavily

Back when you could get a platinum plaque without no melody

You wasn’t sweatin’ me

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA ho*s

Lame ni**as can’t tell the difference

One time for a ni**a who knows

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

I want a real love, dark skinned and Aunt Viv love

That Jada and that Will love

That leave a toothbrush at your crib love

And you ain’t gotta wonder whether that’s your kid love

Ni**a I don’t want no bi*ch from reality shows

Out of touch with reality ho*s

Out in Hollywood bringin’ back 5 or 6 ho*s

Fu*k ’em then we kick em’ to the door

Ni**a you know how it go

She deserved that, she a bird, it’s a bird trap

You think if I didn’t rap she would flirt back?

Takin’ off her skirt, let her wear my shirt before she leave

I’ma need my shirt back

Ni**a you know how it go

One time for my LA sisters

One time for my LA ho*s

Lame ni**as can’t tell the difference

One time for a ni**a who knows

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

There’s an old saying in Tennessee, I know it’s in Texas

Probably in Tennessee, that says

“Fool me once, shame on

Shame on you”

Fool me, we can’t get fooled again

Fool me one time shame on you

Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you

Fool me three times, fu*k the peace signs

Load the chopper, let it rain on you

Fool me one time shame on you

Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you

Fool me three times, fu*k the peace signs

Load the chopper, let it rain on you

My only regret was too young for Lisa Bonet

My only regret was too young for Nia Long

Now all I’m left with is ho*s from reality shows

Hand her a script the bi*ch probably couldn’t read along

My only regret was too young for Sade Adu

My only regret could never take Aaliyah home

Now all I’m left with is ho*s up in Greystone

With the stale face cause they know it’s they song

She shallow but the pu**y deep (she shallow, she shallow)

She shallow but the pu**y deep (she shallow, she shallow)

She shallow but the pu**y deep (she shallow, she shallow)

She shallow but the pu**y deep (she shallow, she shallow)

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved

Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved