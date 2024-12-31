Jay-Z’s legal team is once again challenging the rape lawsuit filed against the rapper, presenting new arguments for why the case should be dismissed. The lawsuit, which was filed by an anonymous woman, accuses Jay-Z of sexual assault, but his attorney, Alex Spiro, believes there are significant legal flaws that warrant the case being thrown out.

In new court filings, Spiro points to multiple issues with the timing and jurisdiction of the lawsuit. According to Spiro, the legal statute under which the woman is suing did not come into effect until three months after the alleged incident. Therefore, he argues that the statute “can’t be applied retroactively” to Jay-Z, who has vehemently denied the allegations.

Spiro also raised concerns about the accuracy of the accuser’s timeline, noting that she claimed to have been living in Rochester at the time of the alleged assault and was driven to New York City for the event. He argues that the 20-minute travel time from Rochester to the party casts doubt on the claim that the assault occurred in New York City, which could affect the lawsuit’s jurisdiction.

The attorney further stated that the case should be dismissed because it was filed outside the statute of limitations. He explained that legal action for the alleged assault should have been initiated before August 2021, which is when the statute of limitations expired. Despite previously unsuccessful attempts to have the case dismissed, Spiro intends to file a new motion to have it thrown out entirely.

In response to these legal maneuvers, the accuser’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, rejected Spiro’s claims as “technical arguments” and expressed confidence that the case will proceed. “The law is clearly on our side and the side of alleged victims,” Buzbee told TMZ, emphasizing that he believes the lawsuit is grounded in solid legal principles.

Previously, the judge in the case, Analisa Torres, criticized Spiro for his aggressive motions and inflammatory language towards the accuser. She stated that his repeated filings were a waste of judicial resources and would not expedite the process. “The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it,” Torres said in a five-page ruling.

Judge Torres also ruled that the accuser’s anonymity would remain protected, although it may be revealed later to allow Jay-Z’s team to prepare for trial.

In addition to defending himself against the rape allegations, Jay-Z is also embroiled in a separate legal battle with Buzbee. The rapper’s team has accused Buzbee of launching a defamation campaign, citing media threats and social media posts that suggest Jay-Z’s involvement in a broader sexual assault scandal surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Jay-Z’s attorneys allege that Buzbee has made public statements intended to imply that Jay-Z is facing imminent criminal prosecution for rape, a claim they argue is both false and defamatory. In a legal filing, they stated, “These were no idle comments. This is defamation per se because he directly and falsely accused Mr. Carter of committing the horrendous criminal act of rape.”

As the legal battles continue, both Jay-Z and his accuser’s lawyer are gearing up for the next steps in this complex and highly publicized case.