LeBron James turned 40 on Monday, a milestone that gave the NBA icon a chance to reflect on his remarkable career and what the future holds. The 20-time All-Star, four-time MVP, and four-time NBA champion, LeBron isn’t shying away from the reality of his eventual retirement—but he’s not ready to call it quits just yet.

“ If I wanted to, I could play this game at a high level for another 5 to 7 years.”



– LeBron James



(🎥 @swishcultures_ )



pic.twitter.com/eH96CwjwZM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 30, 2024

During a media session at Lakers practice, LeBron spoke candidly about his playing future, acknowledging that while the end is inevitable, it’s not coming anytime soon. He shared that he believes he could continue playing at a high level for “another five to seven years”—though that doesn’t mean he’s eager to do so.

“It won’t be because I can’t play this game at a high level,” LeBron said when asked about his retirement plans. “To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level probably about another — it’s weird that I might say this — but probably about another five to seven years if I wanted to. But I’m not going to do that.”

Advertisement

LeBron James on ending his career with the Lakers: “I think that’s the plan. I would love for it to end here. … I came here to finish the last stage of my career and to finish it off here. … Hopefully I don’t have to go nowhere before my career is over.” pic.twitter.com/16Zjl8lUya — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 30, 2024

LeBron also dismissed any thoughts of a career revival akin to Michael Jordan’s late-career stint with the Washington Wizards, after his second retirement from the Chicago Bulls. James made it clear that when he decides to walk away, it’ll be for good: “When I’m done, I’m done.”

Given the absurdity of playing at a high level well into his mid-40s, LeBron’s current stats are nearly as mind-boggling. At age 40, he’s averaging 23.5 points, 9 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game—a level of play that defies logic for someone his age. But then again, doubting LeBron’s ability to defy expectations is a fool’s game, as he has spent two decades proving his doubters wrong.

In terms of where he plans to finish his career, LeBron is resolute. He fully intends for the Lakers to be the last team he plays for, saying, “I think that’s the plan. I would love for it to end here. That would be the plan. I came here to play my last stage of my career and to finish it off here.” He continued, acknowledging the realities of the business side of basketball but reiterating his loyalty to the Lakers: “But I’m also not silly or too jaded to know the business of the game as well, know the business of the game of basketball. But, I think my relationship with this organization speaks for itself. Hopefully, I don’t have to go nowhere before my career is over.”