The drama continues to unfold in the high-stakes divorce battle between The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her estranged husband, Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia. Last month, Porsha secured a hard-fought victory allowing her to film inside the sprawling Georgia mansion the couple once shared – but Simon isn’t backing down just yet.

According to In Touch, Simon has filed a motion urging a judge to reconsider the decision that granted Porsha the right to film RHOA within the marital residence. Court documents reveal Simon’s plea to vacate the November 19 order, citing procedural inconsistencies and the lack of a formal hearing.

Simon’s legal team claims that the court contradicted itself. In March, the judge reportedly indicated that the issue of filming would require a hearing. However, Simon argued that the November order permitting Porsha to proceed with filming was issued without the presentation of evidence or an official hearing.

His lawyer asserted, “Simon files this Motion to Vacate Order on Filming in Marital Residence and seeks to have this Court vacate its November 19, 2024 Order because the Court failed to conduct a hearing as it previously indicated it would on the issue, the Court did not receive any evidence to support its ruling, and equity demands that this Court vacates the Order.”

At the heart of Simon’s argument is Porsha’s justification for filming – her employment with The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Simon contends that despite her claims, Porsha has yet to provide supporting documents related to her RHOA employment, including the terms of her contract and salary details.

His legal team stated, “On one hand [Porsha] wants to use her employment to obtain relief from the Court, but on the other hand she wants to use the Court to avoid providing documentation of her employment to [Simon] to prevent him from preparing a defense against [Porsha’s] claims. Furthermore, [Porsha] has been selective about what provisions of the prenuptial agreement she wants this Court to enforce for her benefit and what provisions of the prenuptial agreement she wants this Court to ignore when doing so benefits her.”

