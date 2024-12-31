The upcoming romantic comedy That’s Her has officially wrapped production after filming in Atlanta, bringing together a talented ensemble cast led by Coco Jones and Kountry Wayne.

Get this, directed by Nina Lee, the film is a fresh take on the rom-com genre, blending humor with deeper themes about love and relationships.

The film is based on a screenplay co-written by Lee, Wayne, and Tiffany Yancey. Joining Jones and Wayne in the cast are Emmy Raver-Lampman, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Loretta Devine, Tabitha Brown, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, and Bovi, creating a diverse and dynamic group of characters.

“I am super excited to tell this colorful story about love,” Lee shared in a statement. “But the film is a bit different than many romcoms — it digs deeper and explores how our parents’ relationships impact the way we date. Yet the film remains hilarious through its poignant characters and gorgeous visuals. I saw this film as a chance to do artistic nods to some of my favorites: When Harry Met Sally, Boomerang, Young Girls of Rochefort, and B.A.P.S., just to name a few. Watching this film, you’ll discover that love isn’t linear.”

What’s more, Wayne echoed the excitement, adding, “This film is going to give the people the nostalgia we love! Bringing back that ’90s rom-com type of vibe with a new-school twist.”

When it comes to the film’s official description from Variety, That’s Her “follows a corporate-climbing playboy (Wayne) who falls for a girl-next-door office temp (Jones) and a high-powered executive (Lampman). He must choose between love and advancing his career.”

Behind the camera is being led by Stephen “Dr. Love” Love, producer of They Cloned Tyrone, through his Made with Love Media banner, in partnership with Wayne’s Kountry Wayne Entertainment. Coco Jones also serves as an executive producer on the project.

“When Wayne brought me this idea, I knew there was a special opportunity to harken back to classics like Boomerang and Brown Sugar,” said Love. “But we wanted modern visuals that only an exciting new voice like Lee could provide, pulling inspiration from films like La La Land and Her.”

The film’s soundtrack is being curated by Kids Against Cubicle, a production company launched by Love Renaissance (LVRN), the music label behind artists like 6lack and Summer Walker.

With its unique blend of nostalgia, romance, and modern visuals, That’s Her promises to deliver a fresh, yet familiar, take on the rom-com genre. Fans can look forward to a heartwarming, hilarious, and visually stunning film that explores the complexities of love and relationships.