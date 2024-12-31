Simone I. Smith’s annual SISMAS Holiday Celebration once again delivered an unforgettable evening of love, laughter, and camaraderie. This year’s theme, Holiday Cowgirl, set the stage for a vibrant and festive gathering of talented and inspiring women, including the iconic Mary J. Blige.

My bestie Shalinda and I reveled in the warm atmosphere, savoring delicious cuisine and drinks while connecting with a room full of beautiful and accomplished women. The evening was a celebration of friendship and community, and I had the pleasure of sitting down with Simone to learn more about the origins and heart behind SISMAS.

When asked what inspired her to create an event like SISMAS, Simone shared her deep-rooted love for sisterhood. “I just have an incredible sisterhood that I love to celebrate,” she said. “My grandmother, who raised me, was always hosting prayer meetings, catering parties, and gathering people. I grew up with that sense of community and celebration. It’s just who I am.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on how SISMAS became a holiday tradition, Simone revealed, “My husband was working on NCIS in LA, and we moved there in 2009. But I’m a New York girl at heart, and I couldn’t do Christmas in 75-degree weather. So, I’d come home, gather my girls, cook, play games, and just bond. By 2011, we started adding themes, and it grew from there.”

The event has evolved to include performances and a talent show, featuring friends showcasing their skills, whether it be singing, dancing, or even comedy. “It’s all about sisterhood,” Simone explained. “Whoever feels like performing can get up there after a few drinks and some good food. It’s not about celebrities, it’s about us—my girlfriends.”

Simone’s humility and authenticity shine through in everything she does. “You remind me of Debbie Allen,” I told her. “Not just in looks, but in your sincerity.” She smiled, acknowledging that she’s heard that before but humbly attributing her spirit to the values instilled in her by her grandmother.

As the night unfolded, the room was filled with laughter and joy, culminating in a fashion show where attendees pulled out all the stops to win first, second, and third-place prizes. “Come with your cowgirl A-game,” Simone advised. “The prizes are worth it, and these ladies don’t play around.”

For Simone, the heart of SISMAS is about more than just having fun. “Sisterhood means compassion, understanding, and accountability,” she said. “As we get older, with God in our lives, that cattiness fades. We need each other for support, prayer, and friendship. You need those girlfriends who can lift you up when you can’t lift yourself.”

Her advice to younger women? “Soul search. Figure out why you’re acting a certain way. Sometimes you just need to pick up the phone and have a conversation instead of airing things out on social media. It’s about maturity and having a personal relationship with the Lord.”

SISMAS is more than just a holiday party—it’s a tradition that highlights the beauty of sisterhood, friendship, and community. This year, SISMAS was officially celebrated as a national holiday on December 14th, promising a night of fabulous fashion, unforgettable performances, and cherished holiday traditions in NYC.

As we laughed, danced, and celebrated together, it became clear that SISMAS is a special reminder to cherish the bonds we have, take a break from the world, and celebrate the beauty of sisterhood during the most wonderful time of the year.

Photographer Credit: @metawolfmedia