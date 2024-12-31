Stephen Curry Unveils Curry 12 ‘What The Bay’ at Sneaker Con

Bay Area sneaker enthusiasts were treated to a special unveiling on Sunday, December 22, as Curry Brand President Stephen Curry and multiplatinum musician and entrepreneur E-40 took center stage at Sneaker Con in Santa Clara, CA. The two Bay Area legends came together for a fireside chat moderated by Sneaker Con emcee Jabari Lewis, where they shared their love for the region and its vibrant culture.

The highlight of the event was Curry’s unveiling of the highly anticipated Curry 12 ‘What The Bay,’ a sneaker designed to celebrate the unique essence of the Bay Area. Set to drop on Friday, February 14, during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, this release promises to be a standout.

Distinct Bay Area-Inspired Design

Curry shared intricate details about the sneaker’s design, which artfully pays tribute to both sides of the Bay:

Complementary Colorways: The left and right sneakers feature different but harmonious color palettes that represent San Francisco and Oakland respectively. San Francisco (Left Shoe): A blue and gray base with red accents, symbolizing the Bay waters, fog, and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Oakland (Right Shoe): Bright orange and yellow with gray accents, inspired by sunsets, the bright side of the Bay, and the Bay Bridge.

A Gift for E-40

As part of the unveiling, Curry presented E-40 with the first pair of Curry 12 ‘What The Bay,’ making him the first to own the special edition sneakers. Reflecting on the gesture, Curry said, “We got both sides of the Bay represented in these shoes with some city-specific colorways on each and little easter eggs throughout, but we really wanted to bring it with this pair to match the energy of this community and excitement around that weekend.”

E-40 responded with equal admiration, stating, “To be honest with you, every game that he [Stephen] plays is incredible. He is maybe the most exciting person to play in the last 30 years. He is my goat. And it’s been a wonderful thing every time he comes on the court to represent the Bay and the Golden State Warriors.”

Fan Engagement and Trivia

Following their conversation, Curry and E-40 engaged with fans, quizzing them on Bay Area and Warriors trivia. Lucky winners walked away with signed Curry Brand sneakers, adding to the excitement of the day.

In a lighthearted moment, journalist Courtney Brown asked Curry which hip-hop artist he’d gift his favorite pair of sneakers to. After some thought, Curry responded, “I’d probably give the Oakland colorway with the Oakland script to E-40. He’s our biggest supporter and truly lives and breathes Warriors basketball.”

With the Curry 12 ‘What The Bay’ set to drop during one of the most exciting weekends of the NBA season, fans can expect these sneakers to be a must-have, symbolizing the heart and soul of the Bay Area.

photo credit: Courtesy of Curry Brand