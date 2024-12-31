Stoll & Co.: Old-Fashioned Values Shine in the Watch Repair Industry

Few accessories carry greater importance than a watch. A historic category of luxury goods, watches not only provide you with the time and date but, to many, also stands out as a fashion piece. When your prized possession malfunctions, the thought naturally turns to service. Countless watch repair establishments exist. However, you likely wish to place your watch in the hands of experienced repair professionals who prioritize traditional values like high quality and craftsmanship. Stoll & Co. holds true to such standards and values itself as your watch repair destination.

Quality Is the Mantra

Stoll & Co.’s commitment to executing only the highest-quality repairs has been unwavering since its inception. Ron Stoll began this company more than four decades ago in the back of a jewelry store in Dayton, Ohio. From the beginning, Stoll always understood what it took to build an organization the masses could trust.. He knew that a worthy watch repair company must be more than a name—it must be a collection of talented and experienced watchmakers capable of performing such delicate work.

Therefore, only the most talented watchamakers and repair personnel call Stoll & Co. their place of employment. The first such individual was a renowned watchmaker from Asia. Forty years later, this expert’s talents are still on display. Moreover, Ron and Emily Stoll remain committed to filling their business’s team with only the most qualified candidates.

Retaining the Talent

Aside from producing exceptional repairs, Stoll & Co. also grew into a notable and respected name in the watch remediation industry because of its undying devotion to retaining the services of those carrying out this work. The establishment offers highly competitive pay, treats its staff like family and skilled professionals, and provides them the opportunity to hone their craft on a wide variety of timepieces.

The Process

Today, the company employs over 40 watchmakers who perform delicate fixes inside a facility that uses proprietary software and tagging technology to track every watch under their care. The team possesses significant experience working with watches of all brands, sizes, and shapes. Additionally, they are supported by an over 20-member team of support staff responsible for non-repair functions, streamlining the process and returning timepieces to customers faster.

Furthermore, completed restorations are merely the first step in the client satisfaction procedure.Stoll & Co. sets a three-day period to ensure that every component of your timepiece demonstrates total functionality before returning a timepiece back home.

Time for Success

Stoll & Co.’s adherence to such strict tenets has not only kept them in business for so long but has also led to noteworthy achievements. Since opening its doors, the establishment has remediated 3.5 million watches and now performs over 100,000 repairs per year. Moreover, the business has developed partnerships with famous corporate names such as Tag Heuer, Porsche Design, Baume & Mercier, and Carl F. Bucherer to name a few.

Looking Ahead of Time

Naturally, the proprietors desire to continue to witness the growth of their company and the opportunity to display their craftsmanship to a new list of clients. However, Stoll & Co. also wishes to take the lead in promoting watchmaking as a viable career. The company has partnered with the well-known Swiss watchmaking school Wostep. Stoll & Co has created the opportunity for the education of promising timepiece specialists and given these individuals employment following the completion of their education. They are also poised to do the same for additional students in the coming years.