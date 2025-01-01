In case you missed it, this past week multi-platinum rapper BigXthaPlug wrapped up the holiday season by giving back to his community through his annual Holiday Toy Drive in Ferris, Texas. The event served hundreds of families and children in need, spreading holiday cheer through the distribution of toys, clothes, and essential resources. This charitable initiative arrives on the heels of BigXthaPlug’s sold-out 32-city North American tour and the success of his latest album Take Care, which was recently featured on Rolling Stone’s Top 20 Hip Hop Albums of 2024.

The toy drive created a festive atmosphere, with families lining up to receive much-needed gifts for their children. In addition to the giveaways, attendees had the rare opportunity to meet BigXthaPlug in person, showcasing his personal commitment to supporting his home state community.

The Holiday Toy Drive not only highlights BigXthaPlug’s generosity but also emphasizes his rising influence in the entertainment industry. With over 3 billion streams, his album Take Care boasts several RIAA platinum-certified singles, including “Texas,” “Mmhmm,” and “Levels.” The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and has been celebrated by publications such as Associated Press, Rolling Stone, and Complex. His impact was further cemented by his inclusion in Complex’s Top 100 Rappers of 2024 list, where he ranked within the top 25.

BigXthaPlug’s meteoric rise is evident not only in his musical achievements but also in his crossover appeal. His halftime performance at the Texans vs. Eagles home opener, where he performed his hit single “Texas,” drew widespread attention. The track, which has amassed over 15 million streams, appeared in the Dallas Cowboys’ official hype video and has become a staple at major sporting events across the NBA, MLB, and NFL.

As Amazon Music’s 2024 Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist and a member of XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class, BigXthaPlug’s star power continues to ascend. With an upcoming performance at Coachella 2025, his trajectory remains on the rise, solidifying his reputation as both a music icon and a community leader.

BigXthaPlug’s annual Holiday Toy Drive in Ferris, Texas stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to giving back. As he continues to balance chart-topping success with community engagement, his influence only grows stronger—resonating far beyond the stage and into the hearts of those he seeks to uplift.

Photo Credit: Trey Souls @Treysoulss

