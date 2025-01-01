One year after Katt Williams made headlines with his blistering critique of fellow comedians on The Club Shay Shay podcast, the drama continues to unfold. This time, comedian Michael Blackson has fired back, labeling Katt as a “lying leprechaun.”

Blackson’s sharp retort came in response to Williams’ scathing remarks, which initially stirred controversy and divided fans and peers alike. The delayed response from Blackson suggests that tensions within the comedy world remain high, as public feuds and personal jabs take center stage.

A video clip of Blackson’s comments quickly went viral, drawing attention from fans and reigniting debates across social media. While the two comedians have yet to face off directly, the exchange has undoubtedly kept audiences entertained and watching closely.

