Netflix’s dystopian thriller, Squid Game, has once again taken the world by storm. The highly-anticipated second season shattered records, debuting at the top of Netflix’s charts in 93 countries.

This unprecedented feat solidifies Squid Game’s status as a global phenomenon.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

“Season 2 explores how Gi-hun follows through on his words after leaving the airport,” says Hwang below in a new behind-the-scenes featurette that revisits Season 1. “Gi-hun’s endeavor to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of Season 2.”

The show’s gripping premise of a deadly survival game, set against a backdrop of social inequality, resonated with audiences worldwide. Season 1, became a cultural sensation, racking up a staggering 2.2 billion viewing hours.

While Season 2 has undoubtedly made a splash, it hasn’t quite captured the same level of universal acclaim as its predecessor. Critics have praised the show’s technical prowess, but some fans have expressed disappointment. Despite the mixed reception, the show’s immense popularity ensures that it will continue to dominate the streaming landscape.

As Gi-hun returns to South Korea, determined to dismantle the sinister organization behind the deadly games, fans eagerly await the final season. Will Squid Game be able to maintain its grip on the global audience, or will it fade into obscurity? Only time will tell.

Check out the trailer below if you missed it: