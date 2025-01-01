At least 10 people were killed and 35 injured early Wednesday morning when a driver deliberately plowed a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year’s Eve on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The suspect, who engaged in a gunfight with officers, was killed during the confrontation, New Orleans police confirmed.

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could,” said Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, describing the driver’s actions as “very intentional.” The suspect also opened fire on police officers, injuring two who are currently in stable condition, according to Kirkpatrick.

The FBI is now investigating the incident as a potential “act of terrorism.” Federal agents are also conducting further examinations of the scene, including inspecting the vehicle for possible improvised explosives. CNN affiliate WDSU shared footage of a law enforcement robot being deployed to investigate the underside of the truck.

The tragic attack occurred just hours before New Orleans was set to host The Sugar Bowl, a major college football game expected to draw fans from across the nation. The University of Georgia was scheduled to play Notre Dame less than a mile away from the scene of the attack.

“The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) and 10 fatalities. Public safety partners are responding on scene. Updates will follow as they are received,” the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story, and further details are expected to emerge.