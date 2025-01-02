The new year began with a violent episode in Queens, New York, where ten people were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub. Authorities have confirmed that the attack, which occurred late Wednesday night, is not connected to terrorism.

The incident took place outside Amazura, a popular Queens venue, where approximately 15 people were gathered when gunfire erupted. According to police, three or four individuals opened fire, unleashing around 30 shots before fleeing the scene on foot and then escaping in a vehicle.

The victims, aged 16 to 20, were reportedly waiting to enter a private event at the club when the shooting occurred. The group included six females and four males, all of whom were transported to local hospitals. Thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Law enforcement sources indicate the shooting may have ties to gang activity. The private event was a birthday memorial for a homicide victim, and investigators are exploring whether the violence stemmed from ongoing disputes.

This tragic incident came amid two other major New Year’s attacks in the United States, both with potential ties to terrorism. In New Orleans, a man reportedly radicalized by ISIS drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 15 people and injuring dozens before being fatally shot by police. Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump Hotel, injuring seven. The driver of the vehicle died in the explosion.

Authorities believe there may be connections between the New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks. Both vehicles were rented from the same car-sharing company, and investigators discovered similar detonators at both crime scenes.

While the New York shooting is unrelated to these acts of terrorism, it highlights the growing concerns about public safety as the year begins.