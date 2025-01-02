Calvin Harris Headlines Star-Studded New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach hosted a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday night, with guests of all ages enjoying the iconic resort’s oceanfront poolscape. Headliner Calvin Harris delivered an electrifying performance, thrilling the crowd with hits like “We Found Love,” “Sweet Nothing,” and “One Kiss.”
Celebrity attendees, including Shakira and Central Cee, added to the night’s star power, joining the audience in singing along to Harris’s chart-topping tracks. The event marked an unforgettable start to the new year, blending high-energy music with the glamour of Fontainebleau’s legendary setting.