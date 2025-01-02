Calvin Harris Headlines Star-Studded New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach hosted a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday night, with guests of all ages enjoying the iconic resort’s oceanfront poolscape. Headliner Calvin Harris delivered an electrifying performance, thrilling the crowd with hits like “We Found Love,” “Sweet Nothing,” and “One Kiss.”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Calvin Harris performs onstage during The Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2025 celebration with Calvin Harris at Fontainebleau Hotel on December 31, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach) MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: A view of atmosphere during The Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2025 celebration with Calvin Harris at Fontainebleau Hotel on December 31, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach) MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Calvin Harris performs onstage during The Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2025 celebration with Calvin Harris at Fontainebleau Hotel on December 31, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

Celebrity attendees, including Shakira and Central Cee, added to the night’s star power, joining the audience in singing along to Harris’s chart-topping tracks. The event marked an unforgettable start to the new year, blending high-energy music with the glamour of Fontainebleau’s legendary setting.