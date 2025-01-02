Employees at Floyd Mayweather’s Los Angeles gym have taken a bold stand, staging a walkout and protest after claiming they haven’t been paid for weeks by Mayweather’s ‘Money Team’ company. The demonstration took place outside the Highland Avenue facility, drawing attention to the alleged financial neglect and potential closure of the gym.

Staff members held signs and spoke out over a microphone, expressing frustration and demanding accountability. One sign labeled the situation as ‘modern-day slavery,’ while another took a jab at the famed boxer’s brand, reading: ‘The $ Team has no $’.

‘We’re out here just letting everybody know that they have not been treating us right,’ said one employee during the protest. ‘Even if you work for a different company and you ain’t getting paid, you’re scared to show up and say something because you know how businesses do. They silence you and they fire you because everything’s “at will.”‘

Reports indicate that the financial strain has left workers unable to cover rent and bills, further exacerbating tensions. The disgruntled employees are also accusing the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness group of violating the California Labor Code, escalating the matter beyond unpaid wages to potential legal action.

This walkout casts a shadow over the reputation of Mayweather’s fitness brand, raising questions about labor practices within the company.

