It’s 2025 and Jay-Z’s legal team has already introduced a new defense strategy in response to a lawsuit accusing the rapper of raping a minor in 2000. In a pre-motion letter filed Monday, Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, argues that the complaint—originally filed by Jane Doe against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and later amended to include Jay-Z—should be dismissed due to the age of the alleged assault.

ICYMI, the lawsuit claims that the assault took place in September 2000, but the legal framework the accuser is using—the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (GMV)—was not enacted until December of that year. Spiro argues that the GMV cannot be applied retroactively to events that happened before the law was passed, making the case legally untenable. He wrote that allowing the case to proceed would “violate both state and federal due process protections.”

What’s more, in addition to challenging the GMV’s applicability, Spiro argues that the Child Victims Act (CVA) cannot be used in this case, as the assault falls outside both the original statute of limitations and the revival periods established by the law. He further contends that the alleged incident does not meet the geographic requirements of the GMV, asserting that Jane Doe’s complaint—detailing that she was driven 20 minutes from Radio City Music Hall to a private estate—suggests the assault could not have occurred within New York City, as the law mandates.

Advertisement

Get this, these legal arguments are part of a broader strategy by Jay-Z’s team to have the case thrown out. The rap mogul has consistently denied the allegations and has called on Jane Doe to identify herself publicly. In a statement released last year, Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, expressed their concern about the impact of the allegations on their family. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” Jay-Z said at the time.

Check it, a judge ruled that Jane Doe could remain anonymous. She has spoken publicly about the assault, though she has admitted to inconsistencies in her account. Despite these contradictions, she has maintained her accusation.

Jay-Z and his team is not playing and they have escalated attacks on Jane Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, who is representing several women in civil lawsuits against Diddy. In a statement, Jay-Z criticized Buzbee, saying, “I have no idea how you have come to be such a horrible human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over.” Jay-Z has accused Buzbee of improperly vetting Jane Doe’s case and pressuring women to file lawsuits. Buzbee, for his part, has denied the accusations, and the two are now embroiled in a separate legal dispute.

As the legal battle continues to unfold, Jay-Z’s legal team is pushing back hard against the accusations while Jane Doe’s lawyers work to keep the case moving forward. As the case progresses, both parties are bracing for a long and contentious legal fight.