Lil Uzi Vert Defends BBLs, Calling Them “Cool” Amid Criticism

Lil Uzi Vert is known for their quirky and often unconventional opinions, and they didn’t hold back when sharing some of those views in a recent Pitchfork Over/Under series interview. The Philadelphia rapper weighed in on a wide array of topics, from parenting to pop culture, with a particularly notable stance on Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs), a topic that’s often divisive in online discussions.

When asked about BBLs, Uzi immediately responded with, “Underrated,” adding with a smile, “BBLs actually get a lot of hate. Only people that be hating on BBLs, especially in the boy community, is the ones that got no BBL girls. BBLs are lit, they cool. If a woman wanna make theyself look better in their eyes, I’m with it.”

Uzi’s comments sparked a conversation about body positivity and self-expression, suggesting that if a woman feels confident enhancing her appearance, that’s her choice—and the rapper supports it fully.

In the rapid-fire interview, Uzi also shared their thoughts on Ash Ketchum, declaring him “overrated,” though they did give props to his style, specifically his “denim and vest game” being “crazy.” In a passionate moment, Uzi praised Hayley Williams of Paramore, even promising to gift a pair of Balenciaga shoes to one of the producers just for appreciating Williams’ contributions to music.

Beyond fashion and pop culture, Uzi also addressed the frustration they feel about music leaks. Speaking about the unreleased songs that often surface online, Uzi expressed, “Leaks are not ready to be presented. So when y’all get leaks… when y’all sit there and get 82 of my leaked songs that I haven’t put together in the right way, and y’all sit here and say, ‘Lil Uzi is trash.’ Y’all are literally watching me get dressed in my closet. I don’t got my clothes on yet, so y’all basically seen me naked.”

Whether it’s defending body modifications or standing up for the integrity of their music, Lil Uzi Vert continues to be unapologetically themselves, sharing their personal views with their trademark candidness.