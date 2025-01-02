Marvin Gaye III Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Two years after his arrest on domestic violence charges, Marvin Gaye III, son of the late R&B legend Marvin Gaye, is now facing a lawsuit filed by his cousin, known under the alias Jane Doe.

According to reports by Us Magazine, the lawsuit accuses Gaye of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and a series of other charges stemming from an incident that occurred in January 2023. Court documents reveal that Jane Doe was called to Gaye’s home to mediate a dispute between him and his then-wife, Wendy Gaye. However, what began as an attempt to diffuse the situation allegedly escalated into a series of violent events.

Jane Doe claims that Gaye physically assaulted her by grabbing her arms, shaking her, and stepping on her foot. The situation worsened when Gaye allegedly retrieved a firearm, pointed it at both Jane Doe and Wendy, and threatened their lives. The lawsuit further states that Gaye confined his cousin in a guestroom by blocking her exit and threatening further harm.

In addition to the physical altercation, Jane Doe accuses Gaye of intimidation tactics such as tampering with her vehicle by cutting the brakes and orchestrating surveillance of her home through associates. As a result, she claims to have suffered severe emotional distress, including anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and insomnia. Her court filings note a significant weight loss of between 24 to 30 pounds, and she now reportedly requires security for family gatherings due to ongoing fears for her safety.

Jane Doe is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, legal fees, and a court order to prevent Gaye from further contact or harassment.

When approached for comment, Gaye denied the allegations, dismissing them as false and baseless. “No way did that happen. It’s all bulls—. I wouldn’t do that. These are false claims,” Gaye told Us. He also stated that he was unaware of the lawsuit until contacted by the press. Gaye, who is currently recovering from multiple strokes, believes the accuser is attempting to extort money from him.

The case continues to develop as legal proceedings unfold, with both parties holding firm to their accounts of the events.