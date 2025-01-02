NFL Announces 2025 Pro Bowl Rosters and Highlights Event Details

This season’s Pro Bowl rosters: pic.twitter.com/uX7Zxw3wPV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2025

The NFL has revealed the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, determined by votes from fans, players, and coaches. Returning to Orlando for the second consecutive year, the Pro Bowl Games will culminate in an action-packed flag football game on February 2, led by Peyton and Eli Manning. The event promises fans engaging activities, giveaways, and live coverage on ESPN and ABC from 3–6 p.m. ET.

The AFC quarterbacks include Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens). Each boasts record-breaking performances this season, including Allen’s 41 touchdowns and Jackson’s league-leading 121.6 passer rating.

The NFC lineup features rookie sensation Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings), and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions). Daniels became the fourth rookie quarterback since 1970 to make the initial Pro Bowl roster, joining legends like Dan Marino.

Advertisement

This season’s Pro Bowl QBs include rookie Jayden Daniels and free-agent-to-be Sam Darnold. pic.twitter.com/mmcPxS3DOr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2025

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce secured his 10th Pro Bowl selection, while San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk achieved a record ninth as a fullback. Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson matched Richmond Webb with Pro Bowl honors in each of his first seven seasons, and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase joined elite receivers with four consecutive selections.

First-time selections include rookies Brock Bowers (Las Vegas), Jayden Daniels (Washington), and Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams). Notably, Dallas’ Micah Parsons became the first defensive player since Aaron Donald to earn Pro Bowl nods in each of his first four seasons.

Fans can enjoy the Pro Bowl Skills Show on January 30 and access hospitality packages via On Location for an elevated experience. For details, visit NFL.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info.