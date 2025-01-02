In the wake of a devastating suspected terrorist attack on Bourbon Street, New Orleans has come together to support the victims and their families. On Wednesday, city leaders launched the New Orleans New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund, designed to assist those impacted by the horrific event that unfolded early Wednesday morning.

The heinous attack, which authorities are calling an act of terrorism, involved 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar driving a pickup truck into crowds on Bourbon Street. The violent incident resulted in 15 confirmed deaths and left dozens more injured. The tragedy has shaken the community, prompting local leaders and citizens to step up in support.

Get this: at the request of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, a philanthropic organization with over a century of service to the region, established the tragedy fund. Donations can be made online, with contributors providing credit card information and personal details through an official form.

“In times like these when our community needs us most, generous people always step up to do their part, for which we are so grateful,” the foundation said in a statement.

Moreover, among the first to make a significant contribution was New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, who pledged a $25,000 donation to the fund. Jordan, a beloved figure in the city, announced his support on social media, urging others to do the same. “Please consider donating to assist the families of those who lost their lives and those who were severely injured,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I am joining @GNOFoundation and the @CityOfNOLA by donating $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to support victims of the attack. Please consider donating to assist the families of those who lost their lives and those who were severely injured.



Donate to help those… pic.twitter.com/wEV9MXiMFe — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) January 2, 2025

Jordan’s donation is part of a larger wave of community support. The United Way of Southeast Louisiana also launched a relief fund to help with medical expenses, funeral costs, trauma counseling, and other direct support for victims’ families. Additionally, GoFundMe created a hub to connect people with verified fundraising efforts to aid those affected by the tragedy.

The city’s largest blood provider has also mobilized in response, organizing emergency blood drives throughout South Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast to help those injured in the attack.

As the New Orleans community rallies, the tragedy fund and other initiatives offer a crucial lifeline to those devastated by this horrific event. The support from figures like Cam Jordan demonstrates the city’s resilience and collective determination to help heal the wounds caused by this senseless violence.