Sorry if you’re a San Francisco 49ers fan, but Deebo Samuel and the Niners will be watching the NFL playoffs from the sidelines for the first time in four seasons. After being officially eliminated from postseason contention in Week 16, San Francisco (6-10) will close out a disappointing 2024 season with a final game against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at State Farm Stadium. While the 49ers prepare for their offseason, the NFL playoff picture is coming into focus, with two spots still up for grabs in both the NFC and AFC.

Deebo Samuel gave his predictions for the NFL playoffs, including who he believes will win the Super Bowl this season 🔮https://t.co/xFF3as1pPd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 1, 2025

Though Samuel’s team isn’t in the hunt this year, the star wide receiver took time on his Cleats & Convos show to break down the current playoff matchups and predict the eventual winner of Super Bowl 59, should the season end today.

Deebo’s Wild-Card Round Predictions

Packers (7) vs. Eagles (2)

Samuel’s prediction: Eagles

“I’m going Eagles, A.J. [Brown] you’re lucky I love you, bro. I’m going Eagles with this one.”

• Commanders (6) vs. Rams (3)

Samuel’s prediction: Rams

• Vikings (5) vs. Buccaneers (4)

Samuel’s prediction: Bucs

• Broncos (7) vs. Bills (2)

Samuel’s prediction: Bills

• Chargers (6) vs. Ravens (3)

Samuel’s prediction: Ravens

• Steelers (5) vs. Texans (4)

Samuel’s prediction: Texans

“My boy [Azeez Al-Shaair] is back in action.”

Divisional Round

• Eagles (2) vs. Rams (3)

Samuel’s prediction: Eagles

• Buccaneers (4) vs. Lions (1)

Samuel’s prediction: Lions

• Texans (4) vs. Chiefs (1)

Samuel’s prediction: Chiefs

• Ravens (3) vs. Bills (2)

Samuel’s prediction: Ravens

Conference Championship Predictions

• Eagles (2) vs. Lions (1)

Samuel’s prediction: Eagles

• Ravens (3) vs. Chiefs (1)

Samuel’s prediction: Ravens

Super Bowl 59 Prediction

• Ravens vs. Eagles

Samuel’s prediction: Ravens

“I got Lamar [Jackson] winning the ‘bowl this year.”

Despite missing out on the playoffs himself, Samuel’s predictions reflect a strong belief in the power of seasoned teams like the Eagles and Ravens, with a nod to Lamar Jackson’s ability to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory. As the NFL playoff picture continues to take shape, Samuel’s insight into the matchups will undoubtedly be on fans’ minds as they prepare for what promises to be an exciting postseason.