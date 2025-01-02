SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “30 for 30” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs Chart

Twelve tracks from Lana, the deluxe edition of SZA’s SOS album, have surged onto Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart, with “30 for 30,” her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, debuting at No. 1. The song amassed 17.5 million official U.S. streams, an airplay audience of 385,000, and 2,000 digital song downloads during the tracking week of December 20–26, according to Luminate.

This marks SZA’s seventh chart-topping hit on the Hot R&B Songs chart, breaking a tie with Rihanna for the most No. 1s by a woman since the chart’s inception in October 2012. The record-setting achievement underscores SZA’s continued dominance in the R&B genre and her ability to captivate audiences with her poignant storytelling and emotive delivery.

