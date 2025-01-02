Vybz Kartel emerged on-stage for the first time in 13 years, just before midnight on New Year’s Eve in Kingston, Jamaica. A multi-generational swathe of fans, hailing from disparate parts of the island, United States, Canada, United Kingdom and more converged upon Independence Park (National Stadium) to witness the Freedom Street concert.

In partnership with Vybz Kartel’s rum brand STR8 VYBZ and produced by Downsound Entertainment, the organization behind Jamaica’s largest annual music festival Sumfest, the concert was an epic moment for Kartel and his loyal fans. The stage, anchored in the center of the stadium gave Vybz Kartel a 360-degree view of the audience that finished his lyrics as instrumentals were silenced to hear the crowd roar songs in unison. Guest performances by Lisa Hyper, Gaza Indu, ramped up excitement. The appearance of Spice, dancehall’s Queen of the Stage, was a ‘ball drop’ moment before the actual stroke of midnight. Fireworks boomed above Independence Park. Vybz Kartel sang Jamaica’s national anthem signaling a new beginning for his life of freedom.

The adoration for Kartel — born Adidja Azim Palmer — was likened to that of a father by additional guests from Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale to Skillibeng to Popcaan. Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz, the sons of Kartel, celebrated their father’s return with their own songs of pride as the offspring of the King of Dancehall. Producer extraordinaire RVSSIAN, and dancehall artists Jah Vinci, Shawn Storm, Tommy Lee Sparta and Skeng rocked alongside Kartel. Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes and dancehall legend Bounty Killer supported with their own medley of hits.

