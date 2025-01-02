Waka Flocka Flame claims he was attacked by a group of ten individuals in a fight that left him with visible injuries. The rapper shared a photo of his bruises and cuts on Threads earlier this week, causing concern among his fans. “Can’t believe nobody helped me fight ten n****s off, but I’m still standing ten toes,” Waka captioned the now-deleted post. He has yet to provide further details about the altercation.

After DJ Akademiks reposted the photo on Instagram, fans flooded the comments with messages of support. “Glad you only walked away with bumps and bruises—it’s a blessing no weapons were involved. Keep up that good hand work, bruh, and get some Brooklyn ninjas around you,” one user wrote.

Others took the opportunity to make pointed remarks about Waka’s political affiliations, with one commenter asking, “Where were his MAGA people when he was getting jumped?”

As of now, Waka has not commented further on the incident, leaving fans to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the altercation.