Beanie Sigel is revealing what led him to get into cooking. Speaking with Mina Say What, Sigel revealed that he tried his hand at cooking during one of his stints in jail. He added, that he also can create everything on the menu of his food truck.

“When I went away, one of my stints, I ain’t sit on my hands,” Beanie said. “I had to do my bid and I took up culinary.”

He added, “I just wanted the certifications and it helped me eat better. I ain’t cook for the prisoners. I cooked for the guards.”

Beanie Sigel’s new focus is business beyond music. He is venturing into the food and beverage world with his new food truck, Grab & Roll, Wings & Bowls.

“Bringing flavor to the streets!” says the business’ IG account. “Gourmet eats on wheels.”

Beans’ truck can be found in The Broad Street Bully’s hometown of Philly at 2400 Passyunk Ave., available Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. The truck offers food items that play off of Beanie’s lyrics and crew affiliations, with a menu that includes local staples like cheesesteaks, chicken wings, and fried seafood, as well as both breakfast and dessert.