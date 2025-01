YBN was one of the fast-rising groups in Hip-Hop, and then it popped. Now, Cordae is giving the reason for the spit.

Appearing next to YouTuber Peaks100, Cordae revealed what caused the end. “The business side of it was kind of like, super f—ed up, honestly.”

He added, “N—-s got into a big argument in Europe. People say certain things they can’t take back. It’s still love, but it’s just some sh-t that you just can’t take.”

