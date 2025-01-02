Pleasure P has been making headlines during the holiday season with a series of candid revelations. On Saturday, December 28, the R&B artist demanded recognition and royalties from Lil Wayne, claiming he co-wrote the rapper’s hit single “Lollipop.” A day later, he turned his attention to his group, Pretty Ricky, sharing an emotional update about their status and the struggles of member Slick’em Hound.

Taking to Instagram, Pleasure P revealed his concerns about Slick’em Hound’s alleged battle with heroin addiction. “They got one of my brothers on heroin,” he shared. “I don’t want to talk his business, but I miss him, and I wish I could talk to Slick’em.”

He also addressed the group’s dissolution, saying, “They got fired. And we all came up together. So, if we’re not working together, then what are we talking about?” So far, the other members of Pretty Ricky—Spectacular, Baby Blue, and Slick’em Hound—have not responded publicly to these claims.

Pretty Ricky rose to fame in 2005 with their breakout single “Grind With Me” and went on to release two chart-topping albums. Pleasure P left the group in 2008 to pursue a solo career, achieving success with hits like “Boyfriend #2,” “Did You Wrong,” and “Under.” Despite reuniting with Pretty Ricky in 2015, the group never released a final album, though they dropped the single “Puddles” that same year.

Pleasure P remains active in the music scene outside his group endeavors. He’s set to join Bow Wow, Trey Songz, and Omarion on the Millennium Tour in March 2024, a celebrated tribute to early 2000s hip-hop and R&B. Other tour acts include The Yin Yang Twins, Ray J, Sammie, and Nivea. The tour has become an annual tradition, with past lineups featuring acts like Mario, Pretty Ricky, and Soulja Boy.

Additionally, Pleasure P has collaborated with notable artists such as Flo Rida, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe. In 2024, he will also partner with Ne-Yo and Mario for a nationwide R&B tour, further solidifying his place as a prominent figure in the genre.