What a wild start we are off to in 2025. At the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, a Tesla Cyber Truck exploded outside, leaving one man dead.

According to NBC News, the Tesla exploded around 8:40 a.m., leaving multiple people around he scene injured and killing one. The incident prompted a response from the Trump Organization.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” the statement notes. “The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

