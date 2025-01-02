YouTuber Claims Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ Release Delayed Drake and PartyNextDoor’s Collab Drop

A recent live stream with Drake and co-host Adin Ross has reignited buzz surrounding the long-rumored collaborative album between Drake and PartyNextDoor, especially after Ross voiced frustration about its delay. The highly anticipated project, which fans eagerly awaits, was initially expected to drop weeks ago.

First off, albums get delayed or rescheduled all the time. It’s almost par for the course, to be honest, but so are conspiracy theories.

During Drake’s DRIZZMAS livestream, Ross addressed the delay directly, saying, “I’m waiting for you and PND to drop that album,” before adding, “You said it was going to drop three weeks ago. You lied to me.” Ross’s remarks suggest that the project was originally scheduled for release on November 22, marking the release of Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album.

This so-called revelation was later confirmed by YouTuber Poetik Flakko, who added more details to the theory. Flakko claimed that, according to Drake himself during the livestream, the album with PartyNextDoor was indeed planned for November 22, but that it was delayed due to various behind-the-scenes complications.

Flakko shared his insight into the “conspiracy” surrounding the album’s delay, explaining, “Drake was on Adin Ross’s stream last night and revealed something I already suspected. I didn’t want to put my name on it because no one else could back me up, but now it’s out there. Adin Ross kind of forced Drake to let it slip.”

The YouTuber further speculated, or more like guesstimated, that Drake and his team had been working closely with the label to finalize the project’s rollout but encountered setbacks. In his view, these obstacles created an opening for Kendrick Lamar to swoop in with his own release, GNX, and overshadow the planned debut of Drake and PartyNextDoor’s joint project.

“Drake wanted to drop on November 22,” Flakko stated. “But there were things behind the scenes that needed to be worked out. Meanwhile, the label allegedly fed Kendrick the information about Drake’s intended release date. Kendrick saw an opportunity to dominate the narrative. He feels he has the culture on lock right now, and this was his moment to either outsell Drake or, at the very least, ensure the numbers worked in his favor.”

While there is no official confirmation that Kendrick’s GNX was released to disrupt Drake’s plans deliberately, the timing of both albums has certainly sparked speculation.

Fans of both artists are now even more curious about the fate of Drake and PartyNextDoor’s collaboration. With their eagerly awaited project still pending and this new layer of intrigue added to the conversation, the anticipation surrounding its eventual release has only grown.

Funny. The project is most definitely dropping, and that’s it.