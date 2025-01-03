Busta Rhymes, G Herbo, Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, DMX And More Appear On Trae Tha Truth’s “I’m On 4.0”

What a way to celebrate the reunion of father and daughter in 2025! Today ushers in the premiere for “I’m On 4.0” featuring rap greats: Busta Rhymes, Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, Young Jeezy, the late DMX, Method Man, Chance The Rapper, D Smoke, Jay Rock and R&B’s own Mark Morrison. This single follows his heartfelt single to his daughter, Truth, who was missing for months, but was recently found near the Mexican border, where she was reunited with her father.

With consistent solo releases and stellar guest appearances since 1998, Trae Tha Truth has established himself as not only a vital voice and figure in Houston Hip-Hop, but also as a lyricist with global appeal thanks to his relatability and awareness of the world. On the latest and long-awaited installment of his popular “I’m On” series, Trae Tha Truth pulls together a stellar supporting cast of MCs, with each verse reminding listeners of exactly why and each of these artists has earned their stripes in the game. Even the fairly newer artists on the track hold their own alongside the veritable legends included in this massive posse caught – proving that Hip-Hop will remain alive and well for generations to come.