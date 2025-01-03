Chance the Rapper Becomes First Fully Indie Artist to Get Diamond Certification

Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper has achieved a historic milestone with the Diamond certification of “I’m the One,” his 2017 collaboration with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Justin Bieber, and Lil Wayne. This honor from the RIAA marks over 10 million sales and stream equivalents, making Chance the first independent solo artist to earn a Diamond plaque.

The accolade was celebrated during Chance’s performance at the 2025 NHL Winter Classic in Chicago, where he delivered a high-energy set, including the record-breaking hit. “I’m the One” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and has amassed over 1.8 billion YouTube views, cementing its status as a cultural anthem. Chance’s latest achievement underscores his groundbreaking impact as a trailblazing independent artist redefining music industry norms.