Damon Dash, co-founder of the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records, continues to grapple with escalating financial and legal challenges. In the latest twist, his jewelry collection could be heading to the auction block as part of efforts to satisfy over $823,000 in outstanding judgments.

The legal drama stems from a lawsuit brought by director Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures LLC, who secured judgments against Dash for $823,284.71. According to court documents obtained by All Hip Hop, the plaintiffs have petitioned Judge Robert Lehrburger in the Southern District of New York to enforce the judgments by seizing and auctioning Dash’s personal assets, including his jewelry and corporate ownership stakes.

Court Ordered Action

The plaintiffs are requesting the court order Dash to produce corporate ownership documents for several of his business ventures—Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, 1996 Songs LLC, and Blackroc LLC—and turn them over to the U.S. Marshal. Additionally, they are seeking approval to auction off Dash’s jewelry, which has been prominently displayed on his social media accounts.

Among the items listed for potential sale are:

A gold necklace

A gold “Dame” necklace

A gold “Dusko” necklace

A gold watch

Three gold rings

Two Roc-A-Fella necklaces

One set of diamond earrings

One set of gold earrings

Legal Basis for Auction

The plaintiffs argue that New York law permits the enforcement of money judgments against personal property, including jewelry, corporate shares, and other transferable assets. They cited Dash’s promotion of his Roc-A-Fella shares and jewelry as evidence of his ownership and the assets’ market value.

Dash has faced numerous financial challenges in recent years. Earlier attempts to sell his share of Roc-A-Fella Records reportedly failed to cover his mounting debts. Now, with corporate ownership stakes and high-value jewelry on the line, Dash’s remaining assets could soon be sold to satisfy his creditors.

Public Auction Looming

If the court grants the plaintiffs’ request, Dash’s collection of iconic jewelry, including pieces associated with the Roc-A-Fella legacy, could be sold at a public auction. This move underscores the financial pressure on one of hip-hop’s most influential figures, whose contributions to the culture helped define an era.

