Death Row Records Rings in 2025 with New Album Death ‘Row Revue’

Death Row Records has launched 2025 with the release of Death Row Revue, a compilation album now available via Death Row Records/gamma. Curated by Snoop Dogg, the album celebrates the label’s dynamic new era, blending R&B, hip-hop, soul, and mariachi to deliver feel-good vibes.

Death Row Revue highlights the label’s evolving roster, featuring both rising stars and veteran artists. The project includes previously released tracks like Jenn Em’s empowering anthem “I’m Ready,” the festive “Christmas on Death Row,” and the soulful “I Can’t Recall It” by Charlie Bereal and Jane Handcock. Additional contributions come from Butch Cassidy, Danny Boy, King George, The Engineers, Philosophy, Tonio Armani, Juan Torres, and Point 5ve, showcasing Death Row’s versatility and innovation.

The album cements Death Row Records’ role as a genre-defying force in music, bringing together fresh talent and timeless artistry.

