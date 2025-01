LIV Miami was the place to be on New Year’s Day as GloRilla and Sexyy Red lit up the stage. Performing their hit “Whatchu Know About Me,” with Cardi B cheering them on, the duo delivered electrifying sets. Highlights included GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” and Sexyy Red’s “Looking for the Hoes.” The night saw appearances by Natalie Nunn, her Zeus Baddies, and rapper Sukihana, making it an unforgettable baddie affair.