Golden Globes® Announces Star-Studded Lineup of Presenters for 82nd Annual Awards

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes® will kick off awards season with an unforgettable celebration of the best in film and television. Airing live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, this year’s event will be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, making history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes® solo.

The star-studded lineup of presenters includes Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, and more, representing a blend of Hollywood legends and rising stars. The ceremony, known as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year®,” will also feature Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as executive producers and will be produced by Dick Clark Productions.

The Golden Globes® remains a global phenomenon, broadcast in over 185 countries, and continues to celebrate excellence across both the film and television industries. Fans can stream the show live or on-demand via Paramount+ with SHOWTIME or access it on Paramount+ Essential starting the day after the broadcast.

For updates and more details, visit the Golden Globes® official website.