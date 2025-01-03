‘GTA VI’ Expected to Generate $3B in Revenue in One Year

2025 is officially the year of Grand Theft Auto VI. The industry is bracing for a spending boom with the game looming for a late 2025 release.

According to the Financial Times, GTAVI will bring in $3.2 billion in revenue during the first 12 months of release. The projection, created by DFC Intelligence, notes that $1 billion will be generated from preorders.

“I never claim victory before it occurs,” said Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company. “That said, I think Rockstar Games will once again deliver something absolutely phenomenal… Certainly the anticipation is high.”

