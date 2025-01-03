‘It Is What It Is’ Launches Social Media Onslaught Elliott Wilson After He Dissed Cam’ron as a Journalist

The first rap beef of 2025 is Cam’ron vs. Elliott Wilson? To wrap up 2024, Wilson hit the New Rory and Mal podcast and called out Cam’s It Is What It Is sports show.

“Everybody’s media. … Cam’ron running around like he’s Stephen A. Smith,” Wilson said.

He added, “Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion?” and “I don’t like that shit.”

Advertisement

Elliott Wilson admits he hates rappers-turned podcasters; he feels like they're taking his spotlight and access as a journalist. He also says Cam’ron is trying to be like the next Stephen A. Smith and it annoys him. pic.twitter.com/qvpRndaSnP — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 1, 2025

And then the onslaught from Cam and the team came, dubbing Wilson as “washed.”

The first message read:

THE YEAR JUST STARTED & WE JUST CHILLING MINDING OUR BUSINESS SIPPING 🍾 & HERE COME THIS “CUBAN GOODING JR” LOOKING MUTHAFU*KA WITH HIS SALTY HATING AZZ, HEY YO @elliottwilson YOU WASHED & NOBODY IS CHECKING FOR YOU, #WETHENEWSOURCE GET USE TO IT 🤡 YOU A BONA FIED HATER AT IT’s FINEST, YALL #SWIPELEFT CAUSE THIS HIGH YELLOW 🥷🏽 SOUNDED LIKE THE ILLEST 🥷🏽 FROM NEBRASKA 😂 #ITISWHATITISTALK #NOBODYSAFE #WESAYWHATTHEFUCKWEWANT OH WE GONE SHOW YOU HOW IT’s DONE, ALL GAS NO BRAKES!!!

In the comments, they added: “Y’all do us a favor and go to that 🥷🏽 page and flame him on the first post yall see, we gone show him WE not the 1’s or the 2’s FU*K IS WRONG WITH HIM… @elliottwilson WHAT’s POPPING KERMIT!!!”

You can see the additional posts below.