‘It Is What It Is’ Launches Social Media Onslaught Elliott Wilson After He Dissed Cam’ron as a Journalist

The first rap beef of 2025 is Cam’ron vs. Elliott Wilson? To wrap up 2024, Wilson hit the New Rory and Mal podcast and called out Cam’s It Is What It Is sports show.
“Everybody’s media. … Cam’ron running around like he’s Stephen A. Smith,” Wilson said.
He added, “Why is he a sports journalist? Because he has an opinion?” and “I don’t like that shit.”
And then the onslaught from Cam and the team came, dubbing Wilson as “washed.”
The first message read:
In the comments, they added: “Y’all do us a favor and go to that 🥷🏽 page and flame him on the first post yall see, we gone show him WE not the 1’s or the 2’s FU*K IS WRONG WITH HIM… @elliottwilson WHAT’s POPPING KERMIT!!!”
You can see the additional posts below.