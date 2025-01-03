Janet Jackson Launches Electrifying Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas

Last night, five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning icon Janet Jackson made a spectacular debut at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, kicking off her all-new residency, JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS. Performing to a sold-out crowd, Jackson delivered an electric, high-energy show featuring timeless hits like “Control,” “All For You,” and “Together Again,” thrilling fans who sang along to every note.

Celebrity guests Tyler Perry and Tasha Smith were among those in attendance for the unforgettable opening night. Jackson will close out 2024 with another sold-out performance tonight before returning for eight more shows in January and February 2025.

Held at the state-of-the-art, 5,000-capacity Resorts World Theatre, the venue offers unparalleled intimacy, with no seat more than 150 feet from the stage. Designed by Scéno Plus, it boasts advanced spatial audio technology through L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound.

Advertisement

Tickets for upcoming dates are available at axs.com.